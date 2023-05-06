7 in ICU at the end of April: 21 die of COVID-19 in 2023 so far Loop Barbados

Twenty-one (21) families in Barbados lost loved ones to COVID-19 this year.

There were 764 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the last two months of March and April 2023, with seven people hospitalised in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as of April 30.

There were 212 COVID-19 cases diagnosed during the month of April compared to 552 cases in March, but the positivity rates in March and April were similar; 13.5 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively. On average, occupancy at the Harrison’s Point facility has been between four and 10 per cent in the past two months.

As of April 30, seven patients representing four per cent bed usage are hospitalised. All of them are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Old age remains a significant risk factor for serious illness and death with COVID-19, particularly when combined with significant underlying health conditions. Deaths have occurred predominantly among persons over 70 years and those with multiple co-morbidities.

During the first four months of 2023, 21 people died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 588 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness statistics from the first case recorded in Barbados in March 2020 to the end of April 2023, the Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded 107,567 COVID-19 cases in Barbados.

Dr Anton Best concluded that the end of the declaration as a global health emergency will not bring any further changes for the COVID-19 programme of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. He explained that for the most part, this programme has been integrated into the general services of the healthcare institutions across the country.