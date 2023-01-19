7 Facts about the new BPWCCUL President Courtney Gibson Loop Barbados

A Chartered Accountant, Chartered Banker, Certified Credit Union Executive and Strategic Business Advisor, Courtney Gibson is the new president of the Barbados Public Workers Co-operative Credit Union Limited (BPWCCUL) Board of Directors.

Coming to take up the reins at a very critical and most difficult time in the credit union’s existence, Gibson says, “These are extraordinary times which require informed expertise to formulate new norms that focuses on solutions which members and staff can count on.”

Here are seven facts about the new BPWCCUL Head:

1. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant

2. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the UK

3. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Banker of Scotland

4. He attended Credit Union Management School at the University of Wisconsin in the USA where he graduated in 2019 as a Certified Credit Union Executive

5. He holds an MBA in Business Administration from Oxford Brookes University in the UK

6. He has worked at the managerial level for more than 30 years between Barbados and Bermuda, during which time he held various positions including Financial Accountant, Financial Controller, Management Consultant to small and Micro Businesses, Finance Director, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and his current role of Group Financial Controller

7. Outside of his career, he enjoys spending time with his family, reading, sharing ideas with friends and is an avid cricket, football and basketball fan.