7 days to go: Team Serbia Loop Barbados

We are officially one week away from the start of the 22nd FIFA World Cup.

Four years have seemed like an eternity for the football fanatics and they will be glued to every media device when home team Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening game at the Al Bayt Stadium at 12 p.m eastern time.

Serbia returns for the second consecutive World Cup and their fourth overall, as an independent nation.

Formerly a part of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia and later the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, they would have attended nine World Cups, with a best finish of fourth place in 1930 and 1962.

Since becoming Serbia, an independent nation, the “Eagles” have never surpassed the group stage.

However, after topping a group which included Portugal and Ireland, Serbia is confident about improving their status on the global stage.

The Serbia World Cup squad currently boast some of the most lethal attackers across Europe. Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic, Fulham’s talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ajax’s Dusan Tadic and the highly rated midfield maestro Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio.

If the above-mentioned players abilities can combine effectively, Serbia may stand a chance of progressing to the knockout phase for the first time in their World Cup history.

Country: Serbia

Capital: Belgrade

Population: 6.8 million

Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Group: G

Professional League: Mozzart Bet Super Liga

World Cup appearances: 4 (2022) As an Independent nation

Qualification status: UEFA Group A winners

Key players: Dusan Tadic (Ajax, Netherlands), Filip Kostic (Juventus, Italy), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio, Italy), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus, Italy), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham, England)

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic

Group mates: Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon

Predictions: Will battle for a play-off spot versus Switzerland. If their forwards can fire from early, a runners-up finish is a realistic achievement.