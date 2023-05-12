60 Speed limit along newly-reopened Carmichael Road Loop Barbados

Closed in 2022, nine months later Carmichael Road, St George has reopened to vehicular through traffic.

Limited to local access while the construction and resurfacing work were completed, motorists are now able to traverse the crucial artery once more.

Persons who travel from the south of the island to central and western areas and vice versa are being a well-deserved sigh of relief with this reopening coming days after gasoline prices climb to $4.24 per litre at the pump.

The reopened stretch has speed limit signs erected indicating a speed limit of 60 km per hour. There have also been the introduction of guard rails and sidewalks in some areas.

On the Ministry of Transport, Works and Maintenance (MTWM) Facebook page, it explained why the road was closed for almost 10 months.

According to MTWM, the 1.6 km road had to be lifted due to saturation which occurs within the St George Valley, and a cement stabilizer sub-base was used. Drainage issues were also rectified as earthen drains were constructed, and the three wells located along the stretch were cleaned and re-cased.

Crash barriers and signage have also been installed and the road has been painted. A shoulder was created along the eastern side of the road and a pedestrian crossing has been marked in the area of the trail way to facilitate pedestrians. Utility companies have also upgraded their facilities on-site.

Contractor C.O. Williams Ltd started work in August 2022 and paved in February 2023. After paving, the road was closed to facilitate the completion of the drainage and accommodation works and for the safety of the staff.

Carmichael Road was reconstructed under the Inter-American Development Bank-funded Road Rehabilitation and Improving Connectivity of Road Infrastructure project.