6 Trinis charged after Grenada world champ assaulted on Harbour Master Loop Barbados

Six Trinidadian nationals were arrested and charged on Friday in connection with the incident involving world javelin champion Anderson Peters, which occurred on-board the Harbour Master vessel on Wednesday last, in St George’s, Grenada.

This was confirmed via a press release from the Royal Grenada Police Force on Friday.

John Alexander, 55 years, Deckhand of Arima, Mikhail John, 35 years, Sailor of San Juan, Noel Cooper, 42 years, Captain of Gurpe, Lance Wiggins, 45 years, Sailor of Cocorite and Sheon Jack, 28 years, Sailor of Cocorite were all charged with one count each of grievous harm and stealing, while Abiola Benjamin, 40 years, Operations Manager/Police Officer of Maraval was charged for assault on Peters.

Alexander, John, Cooper, Wiggins and Jack were also charged for causing harm to Kiddon Peters, the brother of Anderson Peters.

All of the accused individuals are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The men will remain in police custody until their appearance before the magistrate.