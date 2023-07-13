6 Active help hotlines, lines for persons in Barbados Loop Barbados

Barbadians and visitors or residents online have reputable and reliable national help hotlines.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness has released an updated list of six organisations and numbers that can be used by persons needing help to cope with thoughts, emotions, ideations and any and all mental health challenges or illnesses.
There are (in alphabetical order):
Assessment Unit Psychiatric Hospital
24 hours
536-3091
Barbados Family Planning Association Mental Health Crisis Hotline (This was temporarily shut down but is scheduled to restart by end of this week, no exact date given)
24 hours
233-4249
Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) of Barbados Crisis Hotline (This is primarily for women who are victims of gender-based violence but hotline operators trained to manage callers with related mental health complaints).
24 hours
435-8222/ 253-5071/ 287-9344
Centre for Counselling Addiction Support Alternatives Mental Health Hotline
5pm -11pm
264-7151
Substance Abuse Foundation Hotline (This is for at-risk youth and those battling with mental health issues and addiction)
24 hours
243-0038
Supreme Counselling for Personal Development (New)
24 hours
836-5601