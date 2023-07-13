6 Active help hotlines, lines for persons in Barbados Loop Barbados

Barbadians and visitors or residents online have reputable and reliable national help hotlines.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has released an updated list of six organisations and numbers that can be used by persons needing help to cope with thoughts, emotions, ideations and any and all mental health challenges or illnesses.

There are (in alphabetical order):

Assessment Unit Psychiatric Hospital

24 hours

536-3091

Barbados Family Planning Association Mental Health Crisis Hotline (This was temporarily shut down but is scheduled to restart by end of this week, no exact date given)

24 hours

233-4249

Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) of Barbados Crisis Hotline (This is primarily for women who are victims of gender-based violence but hotline operators trained to manage callers with related mental health complaints).

24 hours

435-8222/ 253-5071/ 287-9344

Centre for Counselling Addiction Support Alternatives Mental Health Hotline

5pm -11pm

264-7151

Substance Abuse Foundation Hotline (This is for at-risk youth and those battling with mental health issues and addiction)

24 hours

243-0038

Supreme Counselling for Personal Development (New)

24 hours

836-5601