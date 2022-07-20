$6.7m not missing: BRA assures all cheques accounted for | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Revenue Authority is confirming publicly that the matter of a missing cheque for $6.7 million has been clarified and rectified.

Seeking to put to bed this unjust accusation in the Auditor General Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2021, according to BRA there is no $6 million difference.

there is no unreconciled difference in this regard and all cheques were accounted for

The BRA, in a press statement has stated that, “In summary, the report indicated that there was a difference of $6.7 million between two reports produced by the Authority namely, the Treasury/Bridge Street Mall Cashier Report dated September 22, 2020 and the Treasury/Bridge Street Mall Central Bank Cheque listing for the same date.

The transaction referred to was entered at the Oistins location and not at the Bridge Street Mall location. The amount under review of $6.7m, from a single cheque, can therefore be found in the Oistins Cashiers Report which reconciled to the Oistins Central Bank Cheque listing dated September 21, 2020 and not September 22, 2020. Therefore, there is no unreconciled difference in this regard and all cheques were accounted for, and all funds deposited.”

And furthermore, the BRA stressed that all accounts are settled. “The consolidated information from the Cashiers Reports and the combined Central Bank Cheque listings across all locations reveal that all balances for the dates noted reconciled and no discrepancies were found.”