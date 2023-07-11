6.2 Magnitude earthquake manually recorded off Barbuda Loop Barbados

Strong earthquake struck to the North of Antigua and Barbuda, on the outside of the UWI Seismic Research Centre monitoring box.

However, the event was manually recorded at a depth of 25km, around 4:28 pm, this evening, Monday, July 10, 2023.

The location is 20.06N, 60.97W. It was 342 km North North East of St John’s Antigua and Barbuda.

It triggered an automatic tsunami alert for a potential tsunami as well.

Islanders in the North Caribbean are reporting that they felt the tremor on the UWI-SRC Facebook page.

Kathleen said: Felt strongly in Windwardside, Saba

Ki shared: We felt it very strongly in St Kitts and Nevis and persons in Antigua did as well

Giselle wrote: Felt is St Maarten 5.1

While Marie said it was felt in Guadeloupe as well.