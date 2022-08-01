59-year-old dies with COVID; new positivity rate passes 40 Loop Barbados

Barbados recorded 215 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-related deaths.

The 215 positives out of 513 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory yielded a positivity rate of 41.91

Of the COVID-positive patients, there are 95 men and 120 women. The results were recorded on Sunday, July 31. The new cases also consist of 37 persons under the age of 18, and 178 who were 18 years and older.

The number of people in isolation facilities is 66, while there are 2,778 persons in home isolation.

Two women, aged 59 and 91, died from the viral illness on Sunday.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. As of July 31, there were 495 COVID-19 related deaths.

The public health laboratory has conducted 729,060 tests since February 2020, and recorded 92,301 COVID-19 cases (41,992 men and 50,309 women).

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 162,960 (71.3 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of fully vaccinated persons is 154,016 (56.8 per cent of the total population or 67.4 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.