The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

A 56-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman both lost their battle with COVID-19 on Sunday, December 5.

The man passed away at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility, while the woman died while at the Blackman and Gollop Isolation Facility. They were unvaccinated.

Their deaths bring to 240, the number of people who have died from the virus.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic, has extended condolences to their loved ones.