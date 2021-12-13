50 new cases detected from amongst less than 1,000 tests | Loop Barbados

Fifty people – 20 men and 30 women – were identified as COVID-19 positive from the 864 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory on Sunday, December 12.

Today’s results yielded a 5.79 positivity rate.

The new cases comprised 10 persons under the age of 18, and 40 who were 18 years and older.

There were 239 persons in isolation facilities and 1,680 in home isolation.

One woman, aged 67, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department on Sunday. She was unvaccinated. As of December 12, there were 253 deaths from the virus.

The public health laboratory has carried out 452,041 tests since February last year and recorded 26,864 cases (12,784 men and 14,080 women) of COVID-19. Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 154,524 (67.7 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of persons who are fully vaccinated is 139,979 (51.6 per cent of the total population or 61.3 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.