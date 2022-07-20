50 Cent’s Horror Movie So Scary It Made Camera Man Faint During Filming

50 Cent is truning things up a notch with his upcoming horror movie based on social media influencer culture.

It looks like 50 Cent’s decision to enter the world of horror films is going to pay off. At least according to the reaction of a cameraman who reportedly fainted during recording one of the scenes. That should at least mean that the content will be extremely graphic and gory.

Earlier this month, the rapper turned successful TV producer announced that he would star in and produce a horror movie called Skill House. At the time of the announcement, he also said that the film would be used to “examine social media and influencer culture,” and it would shed light on what people choose to do to ensure their 15 minutes of fame.

Besides that information, nothing else was disclosed, but now at least, we know the scenes are potent enough to cause temporary loss of consciousness. The news soon spread on social media after footage was obtained by TMZ.

In it, fans get a glimpse of how scary some scenes will be. According to the publication, the cameraman, who was not identified, fainted while filming a particular scene, which also caused the camera to smash to the ground. Further information from director Josh Stolberg, the man behind cult favorites Spiral and Jigsaw, the overwhelmed cameraman was out cold for 30 minutes.

Of course, that should scream success for 50 as the intention behind any horror is to scare. Stolberg took to Instagram to share more about the incident and what he thinks it means for the film.

“Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but…get ready for some scary sh*t,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Veteran rapper 50 Cent also used Instagram to convey his satisfaction with the direction of the film. According to other reports, he wasn’t on set at the time, though. He shared Stolberg’s story with his more than 28 million fans. His caption was simple but from the looks of the photo, this one looks like it’s going to be over the top with gore.

“We’re elevating horror to the next level,” he wrote in part on his IG Story. “This is gonna change the rules of the game #skillhouse.”

In another regular post on Instagram, he said, “The camera fell to the ground while filming, This sh*t is gonna be crazy for real.”

The scene was apparently filmed by Steve Johnson, renowned for his Hollywood special effects work. It’s no wonder he hit the nail on the head since he’s been in the business for over three decades, and his work has featured in over 200 films, countless television shows, theme parks, commercials, and music videos. Some of his best-known creations include Slimer for Ghostbusters (1984), the alien seductress Sil for Species (1995), and Doctor Octopus’s arms for Spider-Man 2 (2004).

Another piece of information that came to light was that cast member Amira Mertaban was reportedly on set and was the first to rush to the cameraman’s aid.

The movie is expected to film sometime in 2023 and will be the first of a franchise. So far, the other cast members include TikToker Bryce Hall and UFC veteran Paige VanZant. Besides this horror flick, 50 Cent is set to have a part in The Expendables 4.