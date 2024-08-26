50 Cent Shows Irv Gotti No Mercy Despite Suffering Stroke

Irv Gotti is currently recovering from a stroke brought on by his battle with diabetes, his rep confirmed.

50 Cent has since added his two cents sharing why he want the Murder Inc. exec to get well soon. “Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you? I want Irv to get well, so he can have to watch my next wave LOL,” Fifty wrote.

Wack 100 first broke the news on his podcast, The 100 Show, which he hosts on Clubhouse, telling his audience that Irv Gotti was walking with the assistance of a cane and had lost a tremendous amount of weight as a result of the stroke. The music manager later shared a photo of Irv walking with a cane on his social media accounts.

Wack, who manages rappers like The Game, 6ix9ine, and Blueface, shared that an employee at a recovery facility informed him of the news. He also asked his followers to “pray for Irv Gotti.” However, a rep for the 54-year-old music executive told TMZ that he is not in a rehab facility, but confirmed he suffered a stroke in February of this year.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” the rep said. “He has since changed his diet to eat more healthily. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

Irv Gotti has never been shy about his battle with diabetes. In an interview on Drink Champs last year, Gotti shared some details about his lifelong fight with the chronic illness, admitting that he hasn’t been consistent with taking his insulin. As a result, the disease has been ravaging his body. He also shared that his doctors told him to change his diet, which he wasn’t doing at the time.

While he is focusing on getting back to his best health, Irv Gotti is facing a sexual assault lawsuit from a woman identified as Jane Doe, who claims the former Murder Inc. co-founder assaulted her several times between 2020 and 2022. This news might be adding another layer of stress for the music mogul, putting him in similar legal troubles to those of Diddy.

50 Cent has since pounced on the news about the lawsuit, joking that he would be making a Murder Inc. docuseries.

Tags: 50 Cent, Irv Gotti, Wack 100