50 Cent Channel His Inner Jamaican In Questioning Diddy’s Sexuality

Rapper and television producer 50 Cent is not letting up on Diddy as he dug into the archives and posted a throwback photo of the Bad Boy rap mogul with his pants around his legs.

Diddy’s rumored lifestyle and sexual preferences appear to be a study for many, especially Fifty, and some have even reacted without shock at the latest lawsuits alleging that he raped women stemming back from the 1990s.

It seems that 50 Cent is also trying to make sense of the allegations and matching old photos and videos to his thoughts. A video of a past interview by 50 Cent claiming that Diddy tried to take him shopping has gone viral. The rapper in the video reacted with shock that Diddy wanted to spend money on him in the way a man would on a woman.

In his latest post, the Power executive producer seemingly cast aspersions on Diddy’s sexuality as he commented on the photo of Diddy with his pants around his ankle.

“What kinda batty boy party is this! Bumba clot! Why ya tink I don’t go to diss?” the New York rapper said using some popular Jamaican slang.

It seems that 50 Cent is taking breaks between his Last Lap world tour to troll Diddy and other folks in the industry.

Although 50 Cent has increased the intensity of his target of Diddy following Cassie’s lawsuit, the G-Unit rapper also showed some pity on the Bad Boy Records founder. A few days ago, he reacted to a photo of Diddy hanging his head after the Cassie lawsuit was settled, and news broke of another lawsuit filed before the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act in New York.

“Damn I hope he alright if you cool with him check on him. All joke a side this is a lot,” he wrote on IG.

Diddy might be in the clear regarding his lawsuit with Cassie but a second woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal alleges that the rapper drugged and raped her after a date in the 1990s. She also accused Diddy of filming his attack and spreading it around, causing her immense distress and mental suffering, and attempted suicide before dropping out of college.

Another lawsuit filed under a Jane Doe claims that Diddy and his buddy Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend after a label party in 1990 or 1991. Jane Doe also claims that days after the assault, Diddy came to her house and threatened and choked her so they wouldn’t speak of the incident to his new girlfriend.