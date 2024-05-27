5 ways to keep your home cool when it’s hot Loop Barbados

Temperatures continue to rise, especially in urban areas, and it’s important to try to keep cool.

However for those who don’t want to keep the air conditioning on or run up those utility bills, here are five tips to keep your home cool during hot days.

1. Thermal black-out curtains

Thermal curtains may be one way to block out excess heat and keep a room cool. Thermal curtains can block out all that sunlight which generates excessive heat, and stop heat from building up.

2. Use blinds to block out the sun

Blocking out sunlight can also help keep a room cool, and investing in blinds can add to the cooling effect in a home.

3. Add a fan

Having a powerful fan is a great investment – it uses less energy than an air conditioning unit but can still keep you and your home cool. An alternative are these portable cooling fans which use water and/or ice for a cooler breeze at home.

4. Install energy efficient light bulbs

Using energy efficient light bulbs can help conserve energy as well as keeping the room cool, a win-win scenario.

5. Choose tiled floors over carpet

Keeping tiled floors can help keep your room cooler, mainly because they allow heat to transfer more quickly that wooden or carpeted floors.

How do you keep your home cool during hot days?