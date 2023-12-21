5 Reasons why Bajans are upset about no VAT-free day 2023 Loop Barbados

Barbadians are not entitled to a VAT*-free day in December, but after two years of VAT-free days for the holidays to ease the financial constraints, government has decided there be no VAT-free day this month.

The move has left a bad taste in the mouths of Bajans.

In October 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that the baseline forecast is for global growth to slow from 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in 2023 and 2.9 percent in 2024, well below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.8 percent. Advanced economies are expected to slow from 2.6 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent in 2023 and 1.4 percent in 2024 as policy tightening starts to bite. Emerging market and developing economies are projected to have a modest decline in growth from 4.1 percent in 2022 to 4.0 percent in both 2023 and 2024.

Also in that IMF World Economic Outlook it was stated that inflation is not expected to return to target until 2025 in most cases.

Yet, some people are asking why are Bajans upset about a one-day of relief being taken off the table.

With some citizens saying that people should not have been expecting a VAT-free Holiday this year, here are five reasons why many are upset about the no VAT-free Day announcement by the Finance Ministry, which came December 19, 2023:

1. Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn in 2022 said, the VAT-free Holiday is “very much affordable for government to be able to sustain it.” He said that in 2021, the move cost government in 2021 in the vicinity of “four-and-a-half [million Barbados dollars] given obviously in respect of the increase in sales on the day.”

However, as it pertained to will it be annual, after the 2021 Holiday, he responded saying, “We hit it at the right spot. I can’t say it will be an annual thing simply because next year’s circumstances may be different from now, and therefore the context in which this was conceived, especially too because a lot of persons, families are still not back to 40 hours a week or even overtime, so this really was intended to allow for those persons’ budgets and pockets to stretch a little further given that government still has its commitments to make in terms of all the expenditures that we have.”

But it did return in 2022.

So Bajans want to know explicitly why is it not “affordable” this year?

2. Why tell us so late? Recognising that this would have been the third consecutive year for the VAT-free Holiday in December, had government made it clear ever since that no such day was on the cards this year, shoppers could have spent differently from October and November. More businesses may have crunched the numbers to be able to offer 20 per cent or 17.5 per cent discounts to their customers on their own.

How can Bajans plan or pivot this last-minute? Christmas is five days away.

3. No income tax returns yet. Bajans were eagerly awaiting two things this December and now they feel more frustrated and slighted because government has delivered on neither as of December 20, 2023. Bajans were waiting on a VAT-free Holiday and for their income tax returns. Now with the announcement that there will be no VAT-free day, Bajans are left asking, “So where is my income tax return then?”

4. What has changed for Bajan consumers and the cost of living? In 2021, when the first VAT-free Holiday was announced for December, Minister Straughn said the measure was to provide some ease for shoppers who have been financially challenged over the past few years and allow them to stretch their budgets. Bajans who are still struggling in this present-day economy with fuel costs over $4 per litre and less buying power with their dollars, the question is, “Don’t Bajans need an ease this year?”

5. VAT-free Holiday was pitched as a win-win for not only customers but business owners too. Minister Straughn in 2022 said, “obviously the end was to be able to give consumers an ease but also to give said businesses an opportunity to move more stock than would normally move because this has not been happening certainly over this pandemic.” He said in fact when announcing the 2022 return, “It’s really about being able to spur other activity.” He said that in 2021, the most noticeable spike in sales came in the automotive and construction sectors.

Are businesses not in need of a driving force to increase sales this year?

Bajans want to know.

Editor’s Note: VAT stands for Value-Added Tax. In Barbados it is calculated at 17.5 per cent and applicable on certain times.