5 Earthquakes off Trinidad and Tobago in 7 days Loop Barbados

Hours ago, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre recorded yet another earthquake off of Trinidad and Tobago.

Today’s quake measured 3.5 and it occurred just after midnight.

Over the past six days, the largest magnitude tremor was recorded at 4.3.

See the recent activity logs from UWI Seismic Research Centre below:

January 9, 2023

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-09 12:23 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.23N

Longitude: 62.11W

Depth: 17.3 km

NEARBY CITIES:

72 km W of San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

This event has been reviewed by an analyst.

January 6, 2023

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-06 12:54 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.2

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.22N

Longitude: 59.99W

Depth: 121.1 km

NEARBY CITIES:

136 km SE of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago

This event has been reviewed by an analyst.

January 5, 2023

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-05 11:47 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.2

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.70N

Longitude: 62.34W

Depth: 98 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 92 km, W

Car?pano, Venezuela, 98 km, E

San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 109 km, NW *distance and direction to epicenter*

January 4, 2023

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-04 03:47 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.1

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.44N

Longitude: 60.33W

Depth: 132 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 94 km, SE

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 107 km, ESE

San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 127 km, E *distance and direction to epicenter*

January 3, 2023

UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-01-03 9:40 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.3

LOCATION:

Latitude: 10.40N

Longitude: 59.97W

Depth: 30 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago, 121 km, SE

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 147 km, ESE

San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, 166 km, E *distance and direction to epicenter*