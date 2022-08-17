5 COVID-positive patients die over 3 days, including 52-year-old Loop Barbados

Five people with COVID-19 have died between August 13 and August 15.

On Saturday, August 13, an 86-year-old man passed away due to the virus. He was followed by a 52-year-old man and a 98-year-old woman on Sunday, August 14. Two men, aged 73 and 85, passed away on Monday, August 15.

These five deaths have brought the number of casualties from the viral illness locally to 525.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Ian Gooding-Edghill, has extended his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.