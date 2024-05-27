5 Bajan women nominated for Caribbean Posh Icon Woman Awards Loop Barbados

Voting for the first-ever Caribbean Posh Icon Woman Awards is underway and five women from Barbados are in the running across four categories.

This initiative is the brainchild of Caribbean Posh, an online magazine and lifestyle brand, launched almost 20 years ago, in 2005. Caribbean Posh is dedicated to the empowerment of Caribbean Women, and these inaugural awards are another product to put the region’s leading and most impactful women on the global map.

On the survey for voters, POSH spoke to the motivation for the awards. “We are thrilled to have you join us in celebrating and honoring the inspiring Caribbean women who have made a significant impact across the region.

“This prestigious event aims to recognize and showcase the achievements, resilience, and empowering stories of these remarkable individuals. What sets this awards event apart is that the nominees were not selected by us, but rather by, you, the people of the Caribbean.”

With the voting open to the public, POSH Caribbean said it wanted Caribbean citizens to also feel empowered in the process. “By engaging in this process, you become part of the celebration and contribute to the upliftment and empowerment of Caribbean women. Together, let us uplift and empower Caribbean women, as we celebrate their accomplishments and encourage their continued success.”

Categories

Leadership and Empowerment Category

Dr Sherrie Walton (Barbados)

Alison Brown-Ellis (Barbados)

Entrepreneurship and Business Excellence Category

Sha-nae Allman (Barbados)

Social Impact & Community Engagement Category

Daphne Ewing-Chow (Barbados)

Young Achiever Category

Christal-Ann Downes (Barbados)

POSH Weekend goes down in the USVI from June 28 to June 30 and voting can be completed here – POSH Caribbean Survey