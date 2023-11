The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) has confirmed to Loop News a 5.5 event off Barbados.

At 11:30am, Alia Jumant of the Educational Outreach of the UWI SRC told Loop that the automatic solution is being generated now.

The epicenter was reported as 29km Southwest of Bridgetown. More details as they come to hand.

Update:

11:38am

Magnitude of event being reported as 5.6.