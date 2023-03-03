$460M! Biggest Super Lotto Jackpot in over 10 years up for grabs Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Super Lotto jackpot prize is now at a whopping $460 million, the highest it has been since the $467 million jackpot in October 2010, Supreme Ventures Limited has announced.

Xesus Johnston, CEO of Supreme Ventures Gaming Limited, was brimming with excitement at the possibility of the large jackpot being won soon.

“We are excited about this Super Lotto jackpot and we are looking forward to a lucky customer walking away with this prize soon. It is definitely a life-changing situation when you have an extra $460 million in the bank.”

Customers will be able to purchase Super Lotto tickets at a cost of $300 for a chance to win the full jackpot amount or instead purchase a $200 ticket for a chance to win 60 per cent of the total or $276 million.

Super Lotto draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 8:30 pm. Supreme Ventures is committed to responsible gaming, and encourages adults 18 years and older, to game responsibly.

