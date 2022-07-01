43rd CARICOM Heads Of Government meeting July 3 – 5 | Loop Barbados

The 43rd Regular Meeting of the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) Conference of Heads of Government will be held in Paramaribo, Suriname, from Sunday, July 3, to Tuesday, July 5.

During the summit, the Heads of Government will examine agenda items such as Advancing the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Agenda; Climate Finance; Security Issues, Matters Arising from the 49th Meeting of the Community Council, and an Update on COVID-19 and other emerging health issues.

In addition, leaders will receive updates on border issues between Belize and Guatemala, and Guyana and Venezuela.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

At the end of the three-day conference, regional leaders will ratify a number of decisions; issue a Communiqu? and select the date of their next summit, which is scheduled to take place in the Bahamas.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will lead a delegation from Barbados. Ms Mottley — who is the Lead Head of Government in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet with responsibility for the Single Market and Economy, including a Monetary Union — is expected to present a report on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.

While in attendance at the summit, Prime Minister Mottley will also participate in bilateral meetings with the President of Suriname; Secretary General Association of Caribbean States; acting Executive Director, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the CEO of the CARICOM Competition Commission, to name a few.