43-year-old man wanted for “serious criminal matters”

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old man, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is Dwayne Hallam Drakes, alias ‘Rat’, whose last known address is Rollins Road, St Christopher, Christ Church.

Drakes is approximately five feet, four inches (5’ 4”) tall, of dark complexion and is of medium built. He has a large head and thick lips.

Dwayne Hallam Drakes is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Dwayne Hallam Drakes, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department Oistins, Christ Church at 418-2609 or 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.