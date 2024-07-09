43-year-old man remanded on gun charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division) have arrested and formally charged 43-year-old Dwayne Hallam Drakes of Rollins Road, Silver Sands, Christ Church.

He has been charged for the following offences:

Endangering the life of Adrian Lewis – June 24, 2024.Unlawful Use of a Firearm – June 24, 2024.

Drakes appeared before Magistrate Manilla Renee at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Saturday, July 6, 2024 and has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

He is scheduled to reappear this Thursday, July 11, 2024 at the Oistins Magistrate Court.