40-year-old found dead in establishment in The City | Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the unnatural death of O’Neal Farmer.

He was 40 years of #122 Midway Lane, The Pine, St Michael.

Preliminary investigations by the Barbados Police Service have revealed that at about 8:50 pm on Friday, May 6, 2022, Farmer’s lifeless body was discovered lying on the floor of an establishment at Jordan’s Lane, Nelson Street, St Michael.

The reports indicated that the deceased and another man were involved in an altercation and as a result, the deceased received several stab wounds about the upper body which he subsequently succumbed to.