4 ways to handle Father’s Day when you’re dating a dad | Loop Barbados

With Father’s Day approaching, those of you who are dating single fathers may be wondering what your role (if any) should be in this event. Father’s Day is usually intended for children to express their gratitude to their fathers. In other words, the children should be the primary emphasis of this day. So, how can you tell the single dad you’re dating that he’s amazing without stepping on any toes?

Just follow these four guidelines:

Let him take the lead

It is up to your boyfriend and his children to decide how you will celebrate this day. Allow him to plan the day and how much he wants to involve you in the festivities. At the end of the day, it’s all about the kids, therefore if you don’t have a close relationship with his child(ren), don’t take offence if he chooses to spend the day alone with them. If this is the case, keep in mind that he is not attempting to exclude you; rather, he is attempting to keep things simple for the children. Being tolerant and flexible about the fact that this is a day for him to spend with his children will win you big points in his eyes.

Include the children

If he wants to include you in Father’s Day events, that’s fantastic! Remember this mantra: “Participate, don’t control.” Want to score major points with his kids as well? Make everything about them. Inquire about activities they could perform to honour their father. Whether it’s making a card for him or preparing him breakfast in bed. Make certain that they are included at all stages of the process.

Pick another day

If he’s spending Father’s Day with his children, choose another day and organize a special date for the two of you. If you’ve just started dating, this is a terrific approach to show him that you believe he’s a great dad and boyfriend. Plan a night when you can treat him to a home-cooked meal and share a bottle of wine. You don’t have to do anything over the top, but any tiny gesture that says, “Hey, I appreciate what you do, and you deserve to be pampered” is likely to be appreciated!

Don’t try to have a joint celebration

If you have children, don’t insist on joining the families if your children will not be with their father, or recommend sharing the time on Father’s Day between two families. With only half of a celebration, everyone will feel a little left out. Make plans with your children and tell your partner to spend the day with his children.