Barbados added four new citizens before 12 noon on the 57th anniversary of Independence.

A baby boy was born first on this, Independence Day, today, Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The Labour Ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been busy since 6am.

At 11:45am, Nursing Officer Best told Loop News, there have been two baby boys and two baby girls born so far.

Baby number one, a male, was born at 6:18am. He weighed 3625 grams or seven pounds and 15 ounces at birth.