4 days to go: Team Portugal Loop Barbados

T-4. The first winter World Cup is about to kickoff and Qatar is set to produce the greatest show ever in global sports.

One country which knows all about shows and entertainment is the 2006 FIFA World Cup Most Entertaining Team, Portugal.

Portugal headlines Group H, which is possibly the most competitive group of the tournament.

Former champions Uruguay, Asian high-flyers South Korea and the unpredictable Ghana, complete a group where anyone can progress from the preliminary round.

Portugal took the long route to get to Qatar as they needed two playoff matches to book their place in the 2022 tournament.

They possess some of the biggest names in the sport such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Cancelo and Bruno Fernandes, all of whom helped Portugal to the 2019 UEFA Nations League title; Portugal’s second international trophy, following their 2016 UEFA European Championship.

A lot will be expected of Ronaldo who is playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup, therefore he will want to add to his seven FIFA World Cup goals and perhaps score for the first time in the knockout phase.

With a best finish of third place in 1966, Portugal has flattered to deceive on the world stage, with their best result since 1966 coming in 2006, when they finished fourth.

Let’s see what Qatar has in store for team Portugal.

Country: Portugal

Capital: Lisbon

Population: 10.3 million

Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Group: H

Professional League: Primeira Liga

World Cup appearances: (2022)

Qualification status: UEFA playoff winners. Defeated North Macedonia 2-0

Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, England), Ruben Dias (Manchester City, England), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, England), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, England), Rafael Leao (AC Milan, Italy)

Coach: Fernando Santos (Portuguese)

Group mates: Ghana, South Kora, Uruguay

Predictions: This is one of the toughest groups but Portugal has enough pedigree to progress into the knockout stage and reach at least to final eight of the competition.