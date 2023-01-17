4-Day weather report – Light to moderate showers on Tuesday Loop Barbados

Here’s the weather discussion for today and the next four days, according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Monday, January 16, 2023:

As moisture and instability previously associated with the area of convergence are advected westward, conditions across the central islands will improve briefly. Elsewhere, weather conditions similar to overnight will persist. Notably, however, cloudiness and shower activity across the Leewards will be due to a cold front. Towards evening, a weak surface to low-level shearline, will cause a resurgence in cloudy conditions and periods of shower activity across the region.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22

Night

Barbados and the Windwards were initially under the influence of a ridge pattern during the late evening to early nighttime hours. As the night progressed, a shear line brought a few scattered showers across the aforementioned areas. 7.2mm and 7.0mm were measured in light to moderate showers near the St. John Parish Church area and the Kendall Hill area in Christ Church respectively. These were the highest rainfall accumulations across Barbados for the preceding 12-hour period. The northern portion of the region experienced cloudy skies with light showers as another shear line affected that area.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023:

The shear line will continue to affect the island chain bringing light to moderate showers under cloudy skies. These initial conditions will give way to more settled conditions during the evening as the shear line moves westward and a ridge pattern rebuilds across the region

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22

UPDATE:

A shear line oriented meridionally will move westwards across Barbados and the Windwards spreading light to moderate showers under cloudy skies, The Leewards will be affected by another or a second shear line previously associated with a frontal boundary which will spread cloudiness with some showers there. An improvement across Barbados and later the remainder of the island chain will be observed into the nighttime hours.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023:

The likelihood of shower activity across the region will be low as under the influence of the Atlantic high-pressure system.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22

Thursday, January 19, 2023:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature with generally, dry and stable mid-levels providing a restrictive cap to convection and thereby limiting significant shower activity.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story had a sub-headline for January 16, as ‘Cold Front affecting Barbados’. However, on reflection, that headline does not most accurately reflect the report.