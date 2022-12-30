4-Day weather outlook for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Loop Barbados

As Barbadians and visitors on the island close out one year and welcome another, some light shower activity is predicted over the next four days.

Here is the Eastern Caribbean Weather Outlook according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Friday, December 30, 2022:

The surface-to-low-level shear line will lose its signature but moisture and instability associated with the feature will continue to affect the same area with occasionally cloudy skies and a few light to moderate showers. During the night the moisture and instability will begin to exit the region and a surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will become dominant where a gradual improvement is expected. Elsewhere across the Leewards and northern Windwards no significant change it anticipated.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/21

Saturday, December 31, 2022:

A surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the region. As a result, a further reduction in shower activity across this area is expected across the Eastern Caribbean with partly cloudy skies and brief showers forecast.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/21

Sunday, January 1, 2023:

Surface to low-level confluence will generate occasional brief scattered showers across Barbados, the southern Windwards and the Leeward islands. Elsewhere, a surface-to-low-level ridge will remain the dominant feature. A relatively dry atmosphere over these islands will allow for mostly fair conditions.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/21

Monday, January 2, 2023:

Conditions will gradually improve across Barbados and the island chain as the majority of low-level moisture exits the region and a surface to mid-level ridge becomes dominant.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/21