4 CXC Exams could be impacted by the passage of Bret Loop Barbados

Students in some Caribbean islands writing Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC(R)) exams on June 22 and June 23 may be affected by the passage of weather system Bret.

Here are the examinations scheduled for the next two days:

CARIBBEAN CERTIFICATE OF SECONDARY LEVEL COMPETENCY (CCSLC)

Thursday, June 22

Morning – DIGITAL LITERACY 1 hr 15 min

Afternoon – PORTUGUESE 1 hr 15 min

CARIBBEAN ADVANCED PROFICIENCY EXAMINATION (CAPE)

Thursday, June 22

Morning – Caribbean Studies Paper 1 – 1 hr 30 min

Friday, June 23

Morning – Communication Studies Paper 1 – 1 hr 30 min

Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies are mandatory CAPE subjects taken by all CAPE students across the two levels. CXC(R) has stated that no examinations will be cancelled from their end at this time, however, orders of cancellation can come from the individual governments and ministries of education in each territory according to the impact.