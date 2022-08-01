4 Clowns jumping for Kadooment in a pappy show Loop Barbados

The wife of Machel Montano, Renee Montano is jumping for Grand Kadooment with a colourful twist.

Joined by her three clown friends, the crew is showing how they feel through their outfits and portraying their mantra – It’s all a Pappy Show!

Asked what’s the highlight of her Crop Over experience so far, Montano said, she was blown away by how organised everything is in Barbados. She said, it is very easy to enjoy Crop Over.

Known for her creativity and acting, Varia Williams is also part of the Clown Band today. She said they are “jumping wid de road”. Talking costume design, as each clown had his or her own unique look, she said that the creations are the work of many hands and minds and of course ‘Amazon’ played a part too.

The four are making sure everyone understands, “Everything is a pappy show, You can’t take life too easily. We outside!”