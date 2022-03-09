4 brands available: Vaccination schedule for March 9 to March 13 | Loop Barbados

Barbadians can once more receive any one of four brands of the COVID-19 vaccines on island.

The AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for eligible persons who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Students 12 years and older are now eligible for the Pfizer booster.

Persons receiving the booster may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification. Those who were fully vaccinated overseas must also provide their vaccination cards and valid photo identification (passport or identification card).

See the schedule below:

Wednesday, March 9

o St. Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St. Philip – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

o Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

o Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

o Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

o Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St. Peter – 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

o Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

o Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

o Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

o Christ Church Parish Church Hall, Church Hill, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

o Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

o Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 11

o David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

o Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

o Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

o Christ Church Parish Church Hall, Church Hill, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

o Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

o Barbados Yacht Club, Bay Street, St. Michael – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

o Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

o Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.