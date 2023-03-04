4.8 Night earthquake shakes Venezuelans Loop Barbados

Venezuela was shuck by an earthquake around 7:48 pm last night, Thursday, March 3, 2023.
The earthquake was a 4.8 magnitude event.
UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2023-03-03 7:48 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 4.8
LOCATION:
Latitude: 9.88N
Longitude: 63.30W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Matur?n, Venezuela, 20 km, NW
Car?pano, Venezuela, 88 km, S
Cuman?, Venezuela, 116 km, SE
*distance and direction to epicenter
DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.