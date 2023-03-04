4.8 Night earthquake shakes Venezuelans Loop Barbados

Venezuela was shuck by an earthquake around 7:48 pm last night, Thursday, March 3, 2023.

The earthquake was a 4.8 magnitude event.

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-03-03 7:48 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.8

LOCATION:

Latitude: 9.88N

Longitude: 63.30W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Matur?n, Venezuela, 20 km, NW

Car?pano, Venezuela, 88 km, S

Cuman?, Venezuela, 116 km, SE

*distance and direction to epicenter

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.