4.3 Magnitude earthquake at 10km depth off Anguilla Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre (SRC) has recorded a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in the North Caribbean.

The quake struck at a depth of 10km.

One person in St Maarten confirmed that it was felt there and said, “Was loud too”.

See full details below:

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2024-01-16 08:50 am (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.3

LOCATION:

Latitude: 18.60N

Longitude: 63.24W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 155 km, NW

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 226 km, NW

Brades, Montserrat, 231 km, NW

*distance and direction to epicenter

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

DISCLAIMER: This preliminary location has been automatically calculated by computer algorithms. It is subject to potential revisions pending evaluation by SRC analysts.