4.3 Magnitude earthquake at 10km depth off Anguilla Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre (SRC) has recorded a 4.3 magnitude earthquake in the North Caribbean.
The quake struck at a depth of 10km.
One person in St Maarten confirmed that it was felt there and said, “Was loud too”.
See full details below:
UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2024-01-16 08:50 am (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 4.3
LOCATION:
Latitude: 18.60N
Longitude: 63.24W
Depth: 10 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 155 km, NW
Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 226 km, NW
Brades, Montserrat, 231 km, NW
*distance and direction to epicenter
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)
DISCLAIMER: This preliminary location has been automatically calculated by computer algorithms. It is subject to potential revisions pending evaluation by SRC analysts.