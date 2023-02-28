4.1 earthquake off Grenada less than 30 minutes ago Loop Barbados

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 87 km struck a mere 35 km off Grenada just after midday today.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-28 12:41 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.1

LOCATION:

Latitude: 11.91N

Longitude: 62.04W

Depth: 87 km

NEARBY CITIES:

St George’s, Grenada, 35 km, SW

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 150 km, NW

Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 164 km, NW

*distance and direction to epicenter

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.