$35 000 in fines for gun and ammunition

Stressing that gun offences strike at the heart of public safety, a judge imposed a total of $35 000 in fines on Nachaun Jarad Forde when he reappeared in the No. 4A Supreme Court on Wednesday.

“Such weapons have the capacity to cause grave harm and their presence in the community, outside lawful control, gives rise to fear and risks well beyond the individual offender,” Justice Donna Babb-Agard said.

“This court must mark the seriousness of this conduct and make clear that the law will respond firmly to the offences of this nature.”

Forde, 26, of Bartlett’s Tenantry Road, Sargeant’s Village, Christ Church, was back in the court after previously pleading guilty to having a 9×19-calibre CZ75 semi-automatic pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition on September 29, 2024.

He was represented by attorney Simon Clarke, while State Counsel Tito Holder prosecuted.

Justice Babb-Agard fined Forde $25 000 for having the illegal firearm and ordered him to pay $10 000 of it forthwith. The remaining $15 000 must be paid in six months or he faces 1 266 days in prison.

She also fined him $10 000 for the ammunition and ordered him to pay it in nine months or spend 266 days in jail.

Calling the offences serious, the judge said she had considered Forde’s early guilty plea, the offence’s seriousness and the aggravating and mitigating features relating to both the offence and the offender.

She noted that “of particular concern” was a ski mask that was photographed, by the police scenes of crime photographer, alongside the illegal weapon.

“Its presence raises legitimate concerns,” Justice Babb-Agard said.

She also considered that Forde had cooperated with police, his favourable pre-sentencing report and his previously clean record.

“The court believes you are a good candidate for the imposition of a non-custodial sentence,” she said while warning Forde to take hold of the opportunity. (HLE)