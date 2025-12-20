barbados-gazette-logo
$35 000 in fines for gun and ammunition

20 December 2025
Stressing that gun offences strike at the heart of public safety, a judge imposed a total of $35 000 in fines on Nachaun Jarad Forde when he reappeared in the No. 4A Supreme Court on Wednesday.

