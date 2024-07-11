34-year-old-man to appear in court on gun, drug charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), Criminal Investigations Department (Major Crime Unit), have arrested and formally charged 34-year-old Livardo Rogelio Hinds, of Glendairy Road, Bridge Road, St Michael.

He has been charged for the following offences, which were committed on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Glendairy Road, Bridge Road, St Michael.

Unlawful Possession of a 9mm semi-automatic pistolUnlawful Possession of 26 rounds ammunitionUnlawful Possession of cannabis – 1133.98 grams or 2.5 lbs (street value of 10 thousand dollars)Trafficking in cannabisPossession with intent to supply

Hinds is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court today, Thursday, July 11, 2024.