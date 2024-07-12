34-year-old man remanded on gun, drug charges

34-year-old Livardo Rogelio Hinds, of Glendairy Road, Bridge Road, St Michael, who appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke of the District ‘A’ Court yesterday, Thursday, July 11, 2024, was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds).

He was charged for the following offences, which were committed on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Glendairy Road, Bridge Road, St Michael:

Unlawful Possession of a 9mm semi-automatic pistolUnlawful Possession of 26 rounds ammunitionUnlawful Possession of cannabis – 1133.98 grams or 2.5 lbs (street value of 10 thousand dollars)Trafficking in cannabisPossession with intent to supply

He is scheduled to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, August 8, 2024.