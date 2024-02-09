33-year-old Christ Church woman missing since January Loop Barbados

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ashlee Alie.

The 33-year-old of Dalkeith Village, Christ Church was last seen on Monday, January 29 by her mother Joycelyn King and has not been seen since.

Alie is about 5 feet 4 inches (5’ 4”) in height, dark complexion has thick built, medium breast, round head, with jet-black natural hair worn in an afro. Round forehead, thin eye brows, large protruding ears, both ears pierce once at the earlobe, bulbous nose with regular cheek bones, full brown eyes and thick lips.

She is said to frequent Hastings Boardwalk in Christ Chrurch, Speightstown St Peter and Pie Corner St Lucy.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashlee Alie is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.