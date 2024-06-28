30-year-old remanded for murder

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department Black Rock Station have arrested and formally charged 30-year-old Deshawn Shaquille Harper of Lower Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael for the murder of Jermaine Babb, last Friday, June 21, 2024.

Deshawn Shaquille Harper. (TBPS)

Harper appeared before Magistrate Manilla Renee at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court, yesterday, Thursday, June 27, 2024.

He has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds), and is scheduled to reappear in court on Thursday, July 25, 2024.