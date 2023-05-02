30-year-old man fatally shot in Silver Sands Loop Barbados

A 30-year-old man is dead following a shooting incident at Silver Sands, Christ Church, this morning.

He is Jamal Clarke of Bournes Land, Sayers Court, Silver Sands, Christ Church.

According to police, around 8:20 am, today, May 2, the Oistins Police Station received a report from a man who said his brother was shot about his body, whilst along the roadway at Silver Sands.

The deceased was transported for medical attention in a private vehicle but was he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who can provide any information pertaining to this incident, to kindly contact Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or any Police Station.