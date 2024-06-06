30-year-old man dies whilst receiving treatment at QEH Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
30-year-old man dies whilst receiving treatment at QEH Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V

Mount Gay unveils limited-edition cricket label

Jou Bae set to be a sexy colourful Bajan experience and safe vibe

Barbados Fire Service assists in rescue in Spry Street

Patient found on bar roof, returned to Hospital by police

Old rivalries renewed at T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

Thursday Jun 06

28°C
Barbados News

The deceased is Raheem Brathwaite, of Melvin’s Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael.

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) is reporting yet another fatal shooting which took place on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

According to police, around 9:58 PM, an anonymous caller reported multiple gunshots in Boyce Road, Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael. 

Police responded and on investigation learnt that one man was injured and transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead whilst receiving treatment.

The deceased is Raheem Brathwaite, 30 years, of Melvin’s Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles

Community

September 15, 2023 12:19 PM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

NAB’s critical beneficiaries to be served on June 7

Lifestyle

Tokyo City Hall making dating app to encourage marriage & childbirth

Barbados News

Child Care Board recruiting foster parents

More From

Sport

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

Weymouth Wales defender has been placed in the driver’s seat of a new look Barbados senior men’s team

See also

Barbados News

Barbadians warned of physiological, psychological effects of cannabis

“While euphoria might sound appealing, it can also lead to mood swings, hallucinations, and paranoia.”

Barbados News

Folkestone Park and Marine Reserve to host Open Day today

The Open Day takes place today, Wednesday, June 5, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, in celebration of World Environment Day and Oceans Day.

Barbados News

Fatal shooting in Harts Gap

Deceased is 32 year old Chad Roett, of Proute, St Thomas.

Lifestyle

5 home remedies for heat rash

Heat rash, also known as prickly heat or miliaria, is a common condition that occurs when sweat ducts become blocked and trap perspiration under the skin. It often manifests as red, itchy bumps or cle

Barbados News

MPEA depots to close this Friday, June 7

The National Disabilities Unit, Child Care Board, Welfare Department and National Assistance Board depots will be closed this Friday, June 7, 2024.