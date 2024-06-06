30-year-old man dies whilst receiving treatment at QEH Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) is reporting yet another fatal shooting which took place on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

According to police, around 9:58 PM, an anonymous caller reported multiple gunshots in Boyce Road, Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael.

Police responded and on investigation learnt that one man was injured and transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead whilst receiving treatment.

The deceased is Raheem Brathwaite, 30 years, of Melvin’s Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael.

Investigations are ongoing.