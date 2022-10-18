3 Tropical waves being monitored off Barbados Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services is monitoring three tropical waves to the East of the island.

A tropical wave was initilized along 27W south of 15N moving west at 5-10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 39W south of 20N moving west at 5-10 knots.

A tropical wave was analyzed along 57W/ 58W south of 20N moving west around 5 knots.

The tropical wave currently along 57/58W will move across the region overnight, October 18 into October 19. Conditions will be occasionally cloudy with brief showers.

On Wednesday, October 19, the tropical wave will lose its signature as it exits the Eastern Caribbean. Light surface to low-level winds and diurnal heating will trigger some afternoon localized showers. Overnight, guidance is showing an increase in low-level moisture ahead of a broad low-level trough, with the axis east of the region.

Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS/Met Office) has shared that the axis of the nearest tropical wave is expected to reach Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday morning, however, it is not expected to produce intense weather.

“This wave does not appear to be producing significant convective activity on a synoptic scale. Due to some associated low-level convergence, we can see a bit of moisture increase over Trinidad and Tobago,” the Met Office said.

The second tropical wave is in the central tropical Atlantic, the axis of which is estimated to be five to six days away. The third tropical wave is in the far eastern tropical Atlantic. These two waves pose no direct threat or influence on Trinidad’s weather at this time.