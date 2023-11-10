3 previous Grammy winners among Best Reggae Album nominees Loop Barbados

Beenie Man (Simma), Buju Banton (Born For Greatness) and Burning Spear (No Destroyer), previous winners of the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album, are among five nominees in the category of the 66th annual awards.

The nominations were announced Friday.

The other nominees are Julian Marley & Antaeus for ‘Colors of Royal’ and Collie Buddz for ‘Cali Roots Riddim 2023’.

Today’s nod is Beenie Man’s fourth nomination, having won in 2001 for ‘Art & Life’ (Virgin Records).

After the announcement, Beenie Man sad he is “deeply grateful” for the nomination in an Instagram post.

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible journey we’ve shared through music. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this remarkable adventure. #SimmaTheAlbum #Simma #OneKing,” he posted.

Meanwhile, ‘No Destroyer’ has earned journeyman roots reggae artiste Burning Spear his 13th nomination in the category. He won the award twice with ‘Calling Rastafari’ in 2000 and ‘Jah is Real’ in 2009.

Released in September, ‘Born for Greatness’ is Banton’s seventh nomination. He previously won in 2011 for ‘Before The Dawn’.

Julian Marley is on his third nomination. ‘Colors of Royal’, which was produced by Antaeus, was released in April.

Bermudan reggae artiste Collie Buddz, who had a hit single in 2007 with the pro marijuana anthem ‘Come Around’ and who later followed up with the singles ‘Blind to You’ and ‘Mamacita’, is nominated for his various artistes collection ‘Cali Roots Riddim 2023’. This is his first nod in the Best Reggae Album category.

In an Instagram post after the announcement, Collibudz said the nomination was “very unexpected”. He continued by bigging up the artistes on the album, saying that it is their nomination as well.

The 66th Grammy Awards will be handed out on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in California.