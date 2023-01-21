3 more bands added to Junior Panorama under 21 finals

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Frontline members of Hadco Phase II Pan Groove Junior Settel Orchestra during their performance at the preliminary round of the competition on January 18. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

Three new bands have been added to the finals of the National Junior Panorama 21 and under category, set to take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday.

Pan Trinbago’s secretary Denise Hernandez confirmed to Newsday that the number has increased from 10 to 13.

The order of appearance has also been changed.

“It was decided that we would add two more bands to all finals, in terms of the celebration of 2023 being the 60th anniversary, our diamond jubilee.

“Inadvertently, when we made the announcement of the finalists for the under 21 category, we only announced 10 bands.”

The draw took place on Thursday.

Hernandez said Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey- Moore was in Tobago when the draw was done and when she noted two additional bands had been added to all the other finalists in other categories “and not adding the extra bands to the under 21 would not be right.”

Hernandez explained they decided to add the 11th and 12th place winners.

“However, two of the bands tied for 12th place, so both had to go forward that is why we now have 13 bands in the under 21 category.”

Cordettes Academy for the Arts, which played Dingolay for the preliminary and earned 236 points, placed 11.

Matthew’s Steel Orchestra Music Academy, playing, This one for you Kitch, and Desperados Youth Steel Orchestra’s performance of Peace of Mind, earned them both a score of 235 and a tie for 12th place.

The inclusion of these three bands have changed the order of appearance, taking the first three slots. Matthew’s Steel Orchestra will replace First Citizens Supernovas Youth Steel Orchestra in position number one.

The Ministry of Education has also come to the rescue of Pan Trinbago, to sponsor the cost of admission.

Up until Thursday, Pan Trinbago had advertised an admission fee of $50 for adults and $20 for children, entering the savannah for the National Junior Panorama finals which would see primary and secondary schools as well as the under 21 players compete for their respective titles.

Hernandez confirmed that as has happened in the past, the pan event is now free.

New order of appearance for under 21 category

1. Matthew’s Steel Orchestra Music Academy

2. Cordettes Academy for the Arts

3. Desperadoes Youth Steel Orchestra

4. First Citizens Supernovas Youth Steel Orchestra

5. HCC Alumknights Steel Orchestra

6. Foclaire Juniors

7. Trinidad All Stars Youth Steel Orchestra

8. BP Renegades Youth Steel Orchestra

9. Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra

10. Hadco Phase 11 Pan Groove Junior Steel Orchestra

11. Pandemonium Youth Steel Orchestra

12. Panosonic Connection Steel Orchestra

13. TTEC Tropical Angel Harps Youth Steel Orchestra

NewsAmericasNow.com