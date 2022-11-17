3 days to go: Team Ghana Loop Barbados

T-3. The FIFA World Cup tournament is within touching distance and the world will pause to zoom in to Qatar, the host of the first World Cup in the Middle East.

The world’s best players, coaches, referees and sporting technology will be on show for one month, it is sports’ very own Hollywood event.

One of the stars that will feature at the event is Ghana, also known as the “Black Stars”.

The African representatives have qualified for their fourth FIFA World Cup, and have been placed in a very competitive group, one which some would refer to as the “group of death”.

The Black Stars will be seeking revenge against Uruguay who eliminated them in the quarterfinal in 2010 in very controversial fashion.

Ghana were on course to be the first African team to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup, but Luis Suarez had other plans.

After missing the party in 2018, Ghana will not only want to defeat Uruguay, but all others to prove that they deserve to be amongst the world’s best.

Country: Ghana

Capital: Accra

Population: 31.7 million

Confederation: Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Group: H

Professional League: Ghana Premier League

World Cup appearances: 4 (2022)

Qualification status: CAF playoff winner versus Nigeria

Key players: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion, England), Thomas Partey (Arsenal, England), Jordan Ayem (Crystal Palace, England), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao, Spain), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City)

Coach: Otto Addo (Ghanian/German)

Group mates: Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay

Predictions: An unpredictable group, where everyone has a chance, but I believe the “Black Stars” may have to battle for third spot with South Korea and look forward to the next World Cup in 2026.