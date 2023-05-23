3-Day Weather forecast for Barbados – Trough affecting island Loop Barbados

Here is the weather report for Tuesday, May 23, Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25, 2023.

A trough system is predicted to generate cloudiness, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours.

Two tropical waves located over the central and eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Barbados Meteorological Services Outlook and forecasts below:

Today, Tuesday, May 23

Model data is indicating a mid to upper-level trough system oriented to the south and about five degrees west of the island chain.

As the diffluent side sits over the island chain, scattered light to moderate showers, periods of rain, and possible thunderstorms can be expected mainly across Barbados, the southern and central Windward Islands. While over the remainder of the region, a surface-to-low-level ridge pattern will allow for fair to partly cloudy skies with brief intermittent showers.

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Night

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 28/23.

Wednesday

The aforementioned mid to upper-level trough will drift across Barbados and the eastern Caribbean around midday (1600 UTC).

Model data is indicating the moisture associated with this trough to drift eastward away from the chain resulting in a relatively dry mid to upper-level environment over the area. However, a surface-to-a-low-level confluent pattern in conjunction with adequate low-level moisture on the southwestern periphery of the surface-to-low-level ridge pattern is likely to produce a few sporadic light to moderate showers over the area.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/23.

Thursday

The aforementioned mid to upper-level trough will weaken and drift eastward across the island chain. Otherwise, no significant change in weather conditions from the previous day is expected.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/24.