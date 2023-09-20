3 COVID deaths recorded Loop Barbados

COVID-19 has been reported as the cause of three deaths between September 2 and September 15, 2023.

During the same period, seven persons were hospitalised due to complications associated with the illness or for round-the-clock monitoring by the medical teams.

In the two-week period, of the 496 persons tested, 113 returned positive results. This yields a positivity rate of 22.78.

The COVID-related death tally for Barbados now stands at 633 from March 2020 to September 15, 2023.

The statistics were provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.